Lindener killed in accident

– alleged drunk driver arrested

A DRIVER who was found to be above the legal alcohol limit, is in police custody after the car he was driving, crashed into a pedestrian on the Half Mile public road, Wismar Linden on Tuesday night.

Dead is Sherwin Hermanstein called “Bonzee”, 38, of lot 534 Canvas City, Wismar. The body is currently at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination, which will be done on Friday, June 16.

Police said the fatal accident occurred about 22:45hrs and investigation revealed that motorcar, PSS 5865, driven by a resident of Industrial Area, Mackenzie, was proceeding north along the western carriageway of the road, allegedly at a fast rate when it collided with Hermanstein, who was attempting to cross the road from west to east.

As a result of the impact, police said Hermanstein fell onto the road surface; he was picked up and rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex by the said driver in an unconscious state, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.