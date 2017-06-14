Gov’t, EU sign £4m assistance pact

MINISTER of Finance, Winston Jordan on Wednesday signed a Technical Cooperation Facility (TCF) and Support Services Agreement for the National Authorising Officer (NAO) for approximately $922.8M.

Signing on behalf of the EU was Ambassador Jernej Videti, EU Head of Delegation in Guyana. According to a Ministry of Finance release, the agreement assures EU support for the implementation of Guyana’s development strategies and policies. It will also support the operations of, and improve the institutional capacity within, the NAO Task Force in the Ministry of Finance for the efficient planning, implementation and monitoring of development projects and programmes financed by the EU.

The TCF will be used to provide short and long term technical assistance, policy advice and studies as needed in the programming, preparation or implementation of actions, as well as for audits and evaluation and to support the country’s public financial management (PFM) reform agenda.

The statement said Guyana shares a long standing relationship with the EU. The EU is the main provider of grant funding to the country. Since the cooperation between the two countries began in 1976, the EU has committed over €500M.