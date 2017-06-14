Couple put on $50,000 bail

–attempted to pervert course of justice

CITY Magistrate Sunil Scarce on Tuesday placed a husband and wife on $50,000 bail after they were charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Naiel Loochan, 29, and his reputed wife, Diane Segura, 25, both denied the allegation that on February 11, 2017 at Providence, they attempted to pervert the course of justice by harbouring David Singh from the police for breaking and entering the house of Fredrick Henry on February 10, 2017.

The charge also stated that there was a confrontation with the police and Singh, during which he was shot in his right foot but did not formally report it to the police.

The pair was represented by Attorney-at-Law Rex McKay, who asked the court for reasonable bail for his clients since they are not a flight risk.

Police prosecutor Adduni Innis did not object to bail and the case was adjourned until June 29.