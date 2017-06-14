$50,000 bail for unlawful wounding

A MAN was placed on $50,000 bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, charged with unlawful wounding.

When the charge was read to him by Magistrate Leron Daly, Adel France pleaded not guilty to the allegation, which stated that on June 10, 2017, he unlawfully wounded Tromaine Daniels.

The facts presented to the court by the prosecution stated that the defendant and the virtual complainant had a fight, and both of them suffered injuries. However, the virtual complainant received lacerations to the head.

The matter was adjourned until June 27.