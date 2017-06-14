26 illegal dredges seized

-GDF recommends charges for dredge owners at KNP

THE Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has recommended the prosecution of all registered dredge owners, whose equipment were seized by the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), during illegal mining at the Kaieteur National Park (KNP). The GDF has also recommended that their mining licenses be suspended.

At the same time, the GDF noted that it is “constitutionally obligated” to support the maintenance of law and order and, remains “resolute in its stance of supporting our nation’s efforts in eradicating illegal mining” in the KNP and the preservation of its environment.

A statement from the GDF on Wednesday noted, that it conducted a recent Joint Services Exercise, OPERATION MIDAS, which revealed the extent of the environmental degradation plaguing the Park, due to wide spread illegal mining activities occurring within the boundaries of the protected area of the Park.

The operation unearthed some 26 engines (dredges) among other pieces of mining equipment and environmental pollutants such as Mercury, Waste Oil and Silicone, which were being used indiscriminately by the illegal miners.

Among the recommendations proposed to the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) by the GDF were, the erection of billboards to sensitise the public and visitors on the delineation of the Park and prohibited conduct; improved monitoring of all aircraft landing at the location and the scrutiny of any accompanying cargo; the prosecution of all registered dredge owners whose equipment were seized by GGMC, the rehabilitation of all waterways that were deliberately diverted by the illegal miners and the temporary suspension of mining licences for those registered engine owners.

The GDF made it clear that frequent surveillance will continue over KNP and other such protected areas.

“The Guyana Defence Force wishes to make it pellucid that it is committed to supporting the efforts of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) in their efforts to purge the Kaieteur National Park (KNP) of illegal mining,” the statement noted.

PAC to act

Meanwhile, a release from the Ministry of the Presidency noted that the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) is examining the recommendations made by the Joint Services team, which the Government of Guyana had deployed to the Park.

According to the release, Commissioner of the Protected Areas Commission (PAC), Denise Fraser said that the Commission will be upping its monitoring activities in the area and will work to establish a plan to ensure that the recommendations, which fall within its remit, are put into full effect. Following the conclusion of the operation, most of the ranks of the GDF, the Guyana Police Force and officers of GGMC have already left the area, with the remainder expected to be transported to the capital city by the end of tomorrow.

As a result of the operation, which included foot patrols and aerial surveillance throughout the Park, illegal mining activity has been brought to an end with equipment seized and mining camp areas secured. During the two-week operation, eight camps were discovered, six of which were active.

Earlier this month, the Guyana Government announced that it will no longer charge the residents of Chenapau Village, Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni), who were arrested by the Joint Services for illegally mining in the KNP.

In a statement to the media, the Ministry of Natural Resources had noted that following meetings between subject Minister, Raphael Trotman, and officials from his Ministry and the GGMC, “it has been decided that as an act of good faith, Government will not prosecute the charges against the more than 20 persons arrested on May 28, 2017, for mining within the iconic Kaieteur National Park.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources said the Park has been designated a Protected Area and will remain off limits to mining, forest-harvesting and other related activities. “Further, it has been determined that the pre-1999 boundaries for the Kaieteur National Park will not be restored as some have advocated,” the statement had noted.