Woman jailed for beating pensioner to death with belna

A CRYING Zalena Whittington was on Monday sentenced to eight years in prison by Justice Navindra Singh in the Georgetown High Court after she pleaded guilty to the lesser count of manslaughter for the murder of her 62-year-old landlord, Azaad Ghanie, on May 27, 2013.

After being advised by her attorney Debra Kumar, the woman told the court that she cannot hear properly and the Judge told her to go closer to him after which she explained her situation. During her discourse with the Judge she began crying loudly and asked for mercy.

Justice Navindra Singh however, accepted the plea and sentenced Whittington to eight years in jail and asked that time served be deducted and wished her good luck. Whittington had beaten her elderly landlord to death with a rolling pin (belna) after he made unwarranted sexual advances towards her when she went to serve his meal on May 27, 2013, at Sideline Dam, Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo.

On the day in question it is reported that she went to the upper flat of the house and when Azaad Ghanie began to fondle her she became enraged and dealt him several blows to the body with a belna.

Whittington and her family resided on the lower flat of the house and would prepare meals for the landlord, who is said to be a relative. Police was summoned after neighbours heard Ghanie shouting for help after which his lifeless and bloodied body was found in his home. Whittington and her children were arrested.