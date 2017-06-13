Teacher charged with rape of siblings

A MALE teacher, attached to a private school in East Berbice, Corentyne, appeared at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, charged with two counts of rape of a child under the age of 16.

Zafiel Yusuf, 25, appeared before Magistrate Marissa Mittleholtzer and was granted $120,000 bail on each count. The court heard that on April 19, 2017, the teacher visited the home the siblings – a brother and sister- aged 12 and 13.

While there, he requested that they accompany him to his house to collect groceries and on the way there, it is alleged that the teacher stopped the car in a bushy area and demanded that the siblings perform oral sex on him.

It is further alleged that when the young lady refused to commit the sex act, the teacher hit her to the head and forced her to do it. After committing the act, the two siblings begged the accused to take them home. It is further alleged that the teacher threatened to hurt the victims if they told anyone what occurred.

However, the siblings told their mother what transpired and a report was made to the police. The teacher is slated to return to court on June 27, 2017.