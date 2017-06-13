Seven carjackers on the prowl

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has warned taxi drivers to be on the lookout for a gang of seven carjackers roaming the city.

In a release, police said taxi drivers particularly those operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio motor cars should be on the alert for potential hijackers whose modus operandi has been to hire cabs in Georgetown enroute to destinations such as North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara (ECD); Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and West Demerara.

According to the police, upon arrival at their requested location, the drivers are robbed of their personal belongings as well as their motorcars. The suspected carjackers are said to be seven males.

The GPF is also appealing to the general public to provide any information they may have regarding the identities of these individuals perpetrating these types of offences and also, to immediately report to the nearest police station or call: 225-6411, 226-1389, 227-2128, 225-2227, 226-7065, 225-0575, 911, any unusual activities they may have observed. All information will be treated with strict confidentiality.