Second Race of Champions set for July 2 at South Dakota

MOTOR racers of both cars and bikes are gearing for the second instalment of the National Race of Champions, billed for July 2 at the South Dakota Circuit Timehri,

The event, under the auspices of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC) will feature 22 events on race day with qualifying expected to take place on Saturday.

According to the president of the GMR&SC, Rameez Mohamed, several of the country’s big names are expected on race day, having missed the first leg of the event in March.

“We’ve already got confirmation of at least three big-name racers who will return for the second instalment of the Race of Champions. We don’t want to release those names yet but there are some rivalries that are going to be renewed,” Mohamed said.

The GMR&SC boss added, “We are also looking at the return of one of our oldest events, the handicap race. That has been missing from the calendar for a while and we are trying to bring It back.”

He continued, “What we can assure those fans, both those who are ardent race supporters and those who are newcomers, is that they won’t be disappointed by what we have to show.”

In the coming few days he noted, the club will be embarking on several awareness campaigns and promotions in an attempt to garner even more spectators and if possible, participants.

The July 2 event is sponsored by Ansa McAl, Prem’s Electrical, B.M. Soat, Mohamed’s Enterprise, Ready Mix, Special Auto, Japarts, Ticket Master, Palm Court, KGM, MAC batteries, S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies and Construction, L Mahabir and Sons Cambio and Choke Gas Station.