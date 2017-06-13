NRC squash courts renovation to be completed this week

THE renovations being carried out at the squash courts at the National Racquet Centre (NRC) are expected to be completed by this weekend, even as Guyana Squash Association (GSA) vice-president David Fernandes shared his delight about preparations, ahead of Guyana’s

hosting of the Junior Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) from July 2 to 8.

Over 100 players from across 6 countries will travel to Guyana next month to participate in the regional tournament.

The hosting will mark a return of the annual tournament to Guyana’s shores after it was last held here in 2011.

“Preparations have been coming along good. It’s always good when we can host an event like this in Guyana,” Fernandes commented.

In preparation of hosting this major event the two major squash facilities in Guyana are both being upgraded so that Guyana can put on a good show.

The overhaul of the NRC courts was funded under an agreement between the National Sports Commission, and the GSA, with the construction being under the strict supervision of the GSA.

Works included adding an entire new section to the building so as to accommodate the installation of a seating area, with plastic seats being installed. The floors of both courts were also replaced after being in dire need of work.

The renovations began sometime back in late March, and once these renovations are completed it will pave the way for renovation works to begin on the courts at the Georgetown Club, Guyana’s other major squash facility.

”The facility is being painted, but we’re waiting on the racquet centre to be finished first, before we could do the courts of the Georgetown Club, because we can’t have all the courts down at once,” explained Fernandes.

“We have to just improve the lighting, look at some of the walls that need to be repaired and a bit of floor work,” Fernandes said.

Fernandes is also cheerful of the preparations from the players. Guyana will be hunting after their 13th consecutive team title.

Guyana are also the defending champions of the Boys’ Team title. The country has a squad currently in training.

“(Our players) they train every day except Sunday. We have in excess of 30 kids in the squad,” Fernandes relayed.

As host, the country has the advantage of entering as many players as possible in the individual categories and not having to name a team until after the completion of the individual component of the tournament.

Directing Guyana through every win is team coach Carl Ince, who says one of the key components in Guyana’s continued success is not underestimating their main adversary – Barbados.

“I would say our chances are 50/50, because Barbados are always right on our heels. We took the title from Barbados 12 years ago and ever since they have always been on us,” Ince pointed out.

Ince says this year, as the squad trains, the focus is mostly on those players in the younger categories, particularly the Under-13.

“That’s where we have to pay the most attention,” Ince noted.

Being the last year for Taylor Fernandes much is expected, also of the older players. 17-year-old Ben Mekdeci will enter his first year in the Boys’ Under-19 category. Ince believes he is nonetheless well prepared for this new move up a category.

Mekdeci is currently studying overseas, so he has been training away from the rest of the squad. However, according to Ince, from all reports things are looking good for the lad.

“We’re not able to see what he’s doing but we’re told he’s doing well, and I happen to know the coach he has in America, and he’s very good,” Ince said.