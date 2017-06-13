Nicolette Henry takes charge of Education Ministry, Roopnaraine moved to MOTP

President David Granger has made several adjustments to the Cabinet and Minister of State, Joseph Harmon, moments ago, announced that there have been changes in the portfolios held by Minister Nicolette Henry and Dr. Rupert Roopnaraine.

According to a brief statement by Minister Harmon, which was issued by the Ministry of the Presidency, Dr Roopnaraine, who is Minister of Education, has been moved to the Ministry of the Presidency (MOTP), with direct responsibility for public service.

Harmon noted that Henry, who is a junior minister within the ministry, will “continue to perform the functions of the office of Minister of Education until further notice.”

According to Harmon, the cabinet reshuffle will take effect from June 15, 2017; it was noted that Dr Roopnaraine will remain a member of Cabinet and the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the State Minister noted that a department under the MOTP will be created to oversee “innovation and reform in the education sector,” which will fall under the direct responsibility of President David Granger.