Five children score prizes

FIVE primary school children, aged seven to 12, were on Monday awarded after successfully competing in the Guyana Chronicle’s Independence Quiz and Competition.

The five winners are: Tia Gomes, 12; Jayden Whyte and Sasha Barker, both 11; Isabella St. Aubyn, 10; and seven-year-old Narindra Isurdeen.

General Manager (ag.)of the Guyana Chronicle, Ms Moshamie Ramotar, congratulated the young children on a job well done, and encouraged them to keep reading the newspaper.

According to Marketing Coordinator, Mr Akash Persaud, the competition is the first in a series of engagements the newspaper has planned. “We are looking to have many such events, and not only at holidays and special observances,” he said, adding that the company, through its newspapers, is seeking to engage youths as well as older persons.

Besides being rewarded with prizes, the children were told that on this World Day against Child Labour, they were fortunate to be living in a country where they were not being forced to work.

In observance of Guyana’s 51st Independence Anniversary, the Guyana Chronicle engaged youths in an ‘Independence Quiz’, whereby they were encouraged to answer five questions printed in the newspaper relating to the event.

There were about 138 entries for this competition, and the drawing date was June 1.