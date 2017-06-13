Digicel Schools Football championship moves to Regions 3, 5 and 6

ACTION in the seventh edition of the Digicel Schools Football tournament now moves to Regions Three, Five and Six today, as teams set their sights on the $1M first place prize.

In Region Five, Mahaicony Secondary will do battle with Belladrum Secondary at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice from 15:30hrs.

Over at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice High School will collide with Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.

Vreed-en-Hoop and Patentia will square off at L’Aventure ground from 15:30hrs.

The tournament, which features 150 schools, representing the 10 administrative regions of Guyana, kicked off on Monday at the Leonora Track and Field Facility, where Essequibo Islands Secondary inflicted a 6-1 drubbing over Parika/Salem Secondary.

Meanwhile, the tournament will continue tomorrow with West Demerara Secondary versus L’Aventure Secondary at the L’Aventure ground, Novar Secondary versus Berbice School of Excellence at the Belladrum ground and Canje Secondary will take on New Amsterdam Secondary at Burnham Park.

All matches start at 15:30hrs.

One million dollars will go the winning school for a project of their choice, while second through fourth will pocket $700 000, $400 000 and $350 000 respectively. However, the winners of each zone win $100 000 towards a school project. (Rawle Toney)