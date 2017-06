The body of a partially decomposed male African was found about 10:30hrs Monday in a clump of bushes at Long Creek, Soesdyke/Linden Highway with its hands bound behind the back.

According to a police report, the body is presently at the Lyken’s Funeral Home, awaiting identification and a post-mortem examination. The body was found clad in black jeans, white jersey and a pair of (Sonoma) slippers. Investigation is in progress.