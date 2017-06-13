4 years jail for taxi driver busted with cocaine, guns

A taxi driver, who was caught with over 20 pounds of cocaine along with illegal guns and ammunition at his Lot 6 ‘J’ Duncan Street, Campbellville, Georgetown home, confessed to the charges on Tuesday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

Almost two weeks ago, Trevor Rodriguez, 32, was charged with having 11.363 kilograms of cocaine in his possession; he was also charged with having a 9mm pistol, a Glock 9mm and a 1.357 magnum revolver along with matching ammunition for each of the firearm. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges at his first court appearance before Magistrate Annette Singh.

Rodriguez, also faced four other charges; two each for making use of threatening language and threatening behavior towards his wife, however these charges were dismissed after the wife, refused to offer evidence against him.

He re-appeared before Magistrate Singh on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment for the offence of trafficking narcotics and 24 months each for the six counts of firearm related charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

The police arrested the taxi driver and his wife, Amanda Rodriguez after three illegal firearms, matching rounds and 11.kg of cocaine were found at their home during a raid on May 26, 2017.

According to reports, Rodriguez is in the habit of threatening to kill his wife and on the day in question, he threatened to kill her with a gun at their Duncan Street home. The woman called a co-worker who came to her assistance and also took away the gun from the husband. Police were notified and conducted a search at the home where they found the cocaine and gun hidden in a 20 pound and 100 pound gas cylinder, respectively. Both cylinders had false bottoms.