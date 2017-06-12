Five held for carton box of ganja

Five persons have been arrested after police found a small carton box filled with Marijuana on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast Monday morning.

In a statement police said ranks acting on information stopped and searched a hire car about 08:00hrs Monday on the Aurora Public Road, Essequibo Coast, during which they found a carton box containing 25 taped parcels of cannabis with a total weight of 12.3 kilograms. Five persons inclusive of the driver and a female have been taken into custody and are assisting with the investigation.