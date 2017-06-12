Driver flees after lorry with a crane ends up in drain

While driving south along Mandela Avenue, the driver of a motor lorry with the license plate GEE 7682, lost control of the vehicle and plunged into the drain at the junction of Mandela and Homestretch Avenues.

An eyewitness related to the Guyana Chronicle that at around 11:00 hours on June 12, two trucks were travelling south along Mandela Avenue, one carrying “tonne bags of rice” and the other with a crane affixed on it.

While vehicles would usually slow down at the junction of Mandela and Homestretch Avenues, the eyewitness related that the lorry with the crane showed no sign of slowing down and would have collided with the other truck.

According to this eyewitness however, the truck driver swerved left to avoid colliding with the other truck but collided with the rails of a nearby bridge and a traffic light, before losing control. The front of the lorry plunged into the drain.

“After he [the driver] come out [of the drain], he flagged down a yellow car [a taxi] and got away,” the eyewitness said and noted that the porter who was accompanying the driver also fled the scene after.

Police, who were at the scene when the Guyana Chronicle arrived, confirmed (based on their reports) that the driver had indeed fled the scene before they arrived and the porter fled after.

On the motor lorry, the name M. Arjune with an address of 140 Lusignan Pasture was inscribed.