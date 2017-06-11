YBG National School Basketball Festival

– Jada Mohan inspires Marian

– Academy to perfect record

REGARDED as the best female ‘baller’ in Guyana, Jada Mohan continues to impress as she led Marian Academy to a perfect record at the conclusion of the Round-Robin stage of this year’s Youth Basketball Guyana (YBG) National Schools Basketball Festival.

Playing at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Mohan, who is the leading scorer in the tournament, finished with 11 in her team’s 26 – 8 win over The Bishops’ High School.

Mohan also had five rebounds and five steals in another sensational performance. Kelian Sauers (six points) along with Jahrier Young who had three points and nine rebounds, were the other contributors for Marian Academy.

Demelza Nicholas scored three points and pulled in seven rebounds and along with Kesann Charles (four points, five rebounds) were the main contributors for Bishops’ High in a losing effort.

President’s College Girls had another strong showing, as they dominated St Joseph High School 41 – 2.

Saffiya Green had a monster game, scoring a game high 21 points and hauling in 13 rebounds. Her teammate Roshelle Campbell scored seven points and Analisa Barclay had five points and five boards.

Shantel White scored the only two points for St Joseph.

Meanwhile, in the boy’s edition of the tournament, Adult Education upset Bishops’ High School 36 – 18, behind David Douglas’ 12 points and five rebounds. He was supported by Terrence Adau (10) and Graig Harlequin (seven points, seven rebounds).

Royden Glasgow had five points and five rebounds in the loss for Bishops’ High School.

The National Schools Basketball Festival is sponsored by Edward B. Beharry Group of Companies Ltd and the National Sports Commission.