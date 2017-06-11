Vessel sinks in Cuyuni; Venezuelans swim ashore

THE police are investigating the circumstances under which a 40-foot iron boat propelled by a 75 HP engine sank in the Cuyuni River leaving its majority crew of Venezuelans to swim to Guyana’s shores.

Information reaching this newspaper indicates that six Venezuelans were in the vessel being captained by a 26-year -old Guyanese of Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Inquiries disclosed that the Venezuelan cook onboard was about to light the stove on the vessel when the hose from the gas cylinder attached to the stove slipped off causing a blaze on the boat.

The crew decided to jump into the river leaving the boat behind. They managed to swim to a nearby shore where they sought assistance. The matter was reported to the police.