Suspect arrested in Omai Landing murder

A PERSON of interest was arrested on Sunday morning in connection with the murder of Carlos Wong, who was chopped to death at Omai Landing, Essequibo River last Friday.

Divisional Commander, Ravindradat Budhram, has confirmed that the suspect is cooperating as investigations continue, and that several persons were initially questioned but have since been released.

Wong, 45, was chopped to death during an alleged misunderstanding with two men over a water pump. After committing the act, the two men reportedly fled the scene.

Wong was taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The other suspect is still at large.