Several Soesdyke areas to get water for first time

A NUMBER of areas in Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD), will get potable water for the first time, Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Managing-Director, Dr. Richard Van-West Charles has said.

According to a GWI statement, some of the areas which will benefit are Chand Sand Road, Kallicharran Sand Road, Goorahoo, Leacock and Nursery School Roads, all of which are located in Soesdyke.

The areas are said to be without water since their establishment in 1991.

GWI said that more than 120 households stand to benefit from this water supply and distribution project.

As a short-term and initial relief intervention, it was revealed that GWI will establish a network that will allow residents to gain water access at the stand-pipe level from existing wells nearby.

However, once a resident registers to become a customer, a stand-pipe will be erected on the premises.

GWI’s EBD Manager, Nishaul Samaroo, assured the residents that this project will commence within a week.

But while these systems are being established, the managing-director noted that the utility will take the requisite steps to drill a well as part of a long-term solution.

“We hope to get the well done by February of 2018, if not by the end of this year,” he said, adding that a well dedicated to serving that area will provide for increased water pressure.

Dr Charles also assured residents that analyses will be done to ensure the best type of well suited for the community is drilled and that the water produced will be treated.

In addition, the residents were informed that meters will be installed to make certain they pay only for the amount of water used, even as they were encouraged to report any leaks that may occur.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Democratic Council Dave Singh and other residents expressed gratitude to the GWI team for their efforts and committed to working along with the team in every aspect of the project.

A GWI team will be at Lawrence McPhoy’s residence on Chand Sand Road, Soesdyke, on Wednesday, June 14 and Sunday, June 18 from 09:00-15:00hrs to facilitate applications for new service connections.