Racial tension in our society

THE CARTER Centre’s report on the 2015 General and Regional Elections was recently made public. The report noted, among other things, the PPP/C fuelling of racial tension between Africans and Indians during the elections campaign. And though there is a bottom- house aspect of our politics where such politicking is said to occur, few can forget the manner in which former president Bharrat Jagdeo unapologetically played the race card on the public platforms.

None can honestly deny that there remains tremendous and continuous work to bring about racial harmony and peace. As society is wont to remember, in the lyrics of Peter Tosh, ‘Equal Rights’ that “everyone is crying out for peace…none is crying out for justice [and people] need equal rights and justice.”

It is felt in many instances — be it real or perceived — that racial conflict in our society has to do with injustice. There has been a spate of letters, columns and reports in the newspapers, along with oral accusations for several years of such practices.

The racial tension, division, mistrust, or whatever it is being called, in our society has its genesis going back centuries. And while most alive today had little or nothing to do with the racial upheavals of the 1960s and what our forebears would have gone through, we owe it to ourselves not to be held captive by it.

And though this taint in the nation’s history comes as no surprise to those who had participated in and followed the elections, that an international institution is pointing out this defect in our behaviour brings to the fore once again the importance of tackling it, head on.

Admittedly, dealing with race can be touchy, given the sensitivities and feelings of agreement. At the same time, it cannot be ignored that only through frank, honest and open conversations the nation will be able to positively address this issue that would bring the needed systems and institutions to confront and positively address.

The Guyana Constitution recognises the presence and importance of all races in the society. Equally as the Preamble calls on Guyanese to celebrate our diversity, Article 149 protects citizens from discrimination on the grounds of race, and other articles offer similar protection.

Racial equality is premised on bringing about racial justice and thwarting those who seek to deny such pursuit. Where a framework is in place to bring about equality and protection, making it real would require further strengthening through legislations, education, policies, programmes and so forth.

Earlier efforts to recognise ethnic diversity in the national calendar of events and incorporation via national symbols, institutions, and artefacts are noted. Likewise,the fledgling work of the Social Cohesion department, one of which is the Diversity Village held recently. But to say that more needs to be done is not only an understatement ,but recognition that where centuries of relations marked by internecine conflict and mistrust, it requires continuous ongoing efforts to thwart.

Looking around the world, evidence of intolerance has resulted in major wars, a new brand of political nationalism, discrimination, acts of terrorism and internal conflicts. And whereas racial tension is not unique to Guyana, the country can be among those moving assiduously to curb it and marginalise those who practice, be they in our political, social, economic or culture space.

Last month’s bombing in Manchester Arena, England, by Salman Ramadan Abedi which the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) claimed responsibility for, saw one of the most profound responses in dealing with this threat to humanity by the intolerant in our midst. It was former U.S. president Barack Obama’s succinct response to the incident that may have given the world its best hope to make positive changes in the midst of challenge.

Accordingly, “[His] hope is that now, although I’m no longer President, hopefully I have a little more influence to help more young people to deal with some of these challenges and encourage a new generation of leadership, so that we can marginalise those you will try to divide and bring together more and more people, who can bring us together around a common good.”

About two-thirds of this nation’s population is 40 years and younger. And whereas Mr. Jagdeo, a child of the post-1960s racial upheaval, did not find it worthwhile to create and lead a more positive racial experience in the society during his presidency and after, it should not stop young people and others from making efforts to emulate Obama’s wisdom.