Guyanese in NY celebrate Independence anniversary

HUNDREDS of Guyanese in the Brooklyn, New York area converged on Church Avenue on Sunday to celebrate 51 years of Guyana’s Independence.

The parade, organised by the Guyana Independence Celebration Committee, was blessed with beautiful sunshine and patriotic Guyanese donned their ‘GT’ flags and tee-shirts, even tights and sleeves to represent their homeland.

As the parade got underway, led by a City Constabulary Officer as the flag bearer, persons along the route pulled out their phones to take photos and Livestream the procession to their friends and family around the world.

It was indeed ‘Guyana Day’ in Brooklyn when a sea of Golden Arrowheads could be seen in every direction.

Vendors were out selling flags, rags and tee-shirts, but the top selling commodity was bottled water since the temperature spiked to over 80 degrees.

The heat was however no deterrent to the old or young as they too took to the streets in their numbers to celebrate their Guyanese heritage.

The parade took a longer route than in previous years and got off to a slightly later start than the organisers hoped. This served not to be a deterrent but as a motivation for spectators and bystanders to join in the procession as they proceeded to Ralph and Foster Avenues.

The parade was followed by a concert in which several Guyanese and International artiste were slated to perform.