Gun, ammo found; suspects on the run

Police are on the hunt for two men, who abandoned a sub machine gun and a magazine with nine live 9mm rounds after they saw a police mobile patrol at Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara on Saturday night.

According to a police report, ranks on a mobile patrol observed the two males standing at a street corner at Land of Canaan, about 23:30hrs on Saturday night and proceeded to approach the men, who then dropped a bag and fled through the unlit street.

The bag was retrieved and found to contain the illegal weapons. The area was searched but the men were not found. The gun and ammunition have been lodged.