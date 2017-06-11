Green Machine aiming to exact revenge in Mexico

THE last time the two sides met, Mexico crushed Guyana 32 – 3.However, this time around the ‘Green Machine’ will be ready to exact revenge when they meet on July 1 in Mexico City.

Mexico and Guyana are holders of Rugby Americas North’s (RAN) 15s North and South Zone titles respectively, and as such, will collide for the overall title for the second time in as many years.

Guyana on Saturday last scored an impressive 24 – 17 win over Trinidad and Tobago in a match in which the Guyanese demonstrated their well-rounded game of Rugby that made them the best playing nation in the region.

“We’re going to take a week off and then head back into preparation mode” said the team’s Head Coach, Kenneth Grant-Stuart.

Grant-Stuart highlighted the usual plight of the team – financial support – and stated that in order for them to properly prepare and be at a competitive level, they will need “lots of money.”

“We need assistance for this team to ready” the ‘Green Machine’ Coach said, while adding “we want this team to be ready because in Mexico it’s going to be tough.”

Meanwhile, Captain Ryan Gonsalves while lauding his team’s performance against Trinidad and Tobago, pointed out that they will have to be more than ready for the Mexicans this time around or else a similar fate as the last time awaits them.

Gonsalves said his side’s fitness is not 100% and “Mexico is high altitude and we need to do a lot of endurance; as much as we can or else we will suffer just as we did last year. So after this week’s break, we will come together again and put things in place for Mexico.”

The latest World Ranking shows Mexico at 50; four places above Guyana, but for the Green Machine players, a victory in Mexico will be retribution.