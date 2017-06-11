Future not gloom and doom

–Sharma tells sugar workers

JUNIOR Finance Minister, Jaipaul Sharma, has pointed out that there will be numerous opportunities for sugar workers, contrary to the doom-and- gloom image that is being fed about the scaling down of the ailing sugar industry. In an interview with this newspaper Thursday, Sharma said that workers will have a choice – to be retained by the industry, become involved in diversification or be paid off for their service.

Sharma explained that Cabinet is currently in the process of putting together “a special purpose vehicle” that will be set up to deal with issues of divestment and diversification. A sub-committee, of which Sharma and Minister of Finance Winston Jordan are currently a part, is taking care of this.

Sharma explained that the unit which will be responsible for the structured diversification and divestment of residual assets of GuySuCo is hoped to be completed by the end of this month. In the meantime, Sharma explained that the government’s vision for the industry is that whatever move is made, as many people could remain employed or gain alternate employment. He said that business proposals and plans will be accepted from both local and foreign investors, but their plans must be viable and labour-intensive. “We will look for the best proposal. The best proposal will be a company that will retain most of the employment of the workers.”

In the case of the poor- performing, multi-million dollar Skeldon factory which is due for privatisation, Sharma said that for instance, where there may be 2,500 workers, a company retaining the most workers with the most plausible business plan will be recognised. In the area of diversification, the special purpose vehicle will be tasked with developing business plans, so that workers who choose to become self -employed may pool their resources and go into business. These business proposals will be like the housing model village that was recently launched, he said. Because those workers would be able to see a business plan or proposal and decide whether it is right for them.

“So it is not Doomsday like the opposition and critics are saying… that 10,000 people will be out of jobs, 10,000 people will be paid in excess of a million (dollars) each, so there will be lots of cash and liquidity out there. What they do with it (money) is their business, but we are saying that you can pool those resources. If you put $100,000, $200,000 out of that and come together as a co-op and we could put a proposal to you for a business direction.” Additionally, Sharma opined that the number of workers being touted to be out of jobs, is not an accurate depiction based on the plans for the industry. He said divestment and diversification could actually lead to greater demands for workers, depending on the business venture.

The idea he posited is to ensure that as many persons can maintain their livelihoods, while government tries to ease the burden of the sugar industry on the nation. The sugar industry has for years been costing the country billions of dollars annually to stay in operation, mainly to keep its 17,000 workers with gainful employment. However, the government is adamant that a new way of approaching the industry is needed and is scheduled to close and merge some factories by year- end.

The government is now faced with increased strike action, which sugar industry officials say has caused at least one sugar estate to lose as much as $70 million in wages and spoiled cane during the first crop.