Four homeless in Princess Street fire

FOUR persons are now homeless after fire of unknown origin gutted the top flat of their Princess Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown home on Sunday afternoon.

Sandra Christie, who lives at the house at Lot 1515, Princess Street, told the Guyana Chronicle that she was at the bottom flat of the house around 15:00hrs when a neighbour raised an alarm.

She said when she looked up, she saw the top of the house on fire as neighbours tried to assist in moving valuables from the burning house.

Guyana Fire Service Divisional Commander Compton Sparman, who was on the scene, commended the efforts of the firemen whom he noted, managed to contain the blaze.

He said the Fire Service received a call about the building being on fire and immediately two fire trucks were dispatched to the scene,one from the West Ruimveldt Fire Station and the other from the Central Fire Station. He said both trucks had been ready to respond to any fire in the city.

Sparman said the firemen commenced operations using water from the engines and later, the canals nearby.

He said because of the exposure of the two buildings on each side of the house in question, the firemen operated in defence mode, since the aim was to contain the fire from reaching the two wooden buildings on each side of the burning house.

Christie, who lives at the house along with her siblings, said she was alone at home at the time at her hair dressing salon located at the bottom flat of the house.

Persons at the scene reported that the fire was first observed at the kitchen, aback the top flat of the house.

The fire resulted in the closure of that section of Princess Street, which is utilised by motorists as a primary route into the city.