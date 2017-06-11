Four homeless following Princess Street fire

Four persons are now homeless after fire gutted the top flat of their Princess Street, Wortmanville home on Sunday afternoon.

Sandra Christie, who lives at the house at Lot 1515, Princess Street, told the Guyana Chronicle that she was downstairs at the bottom flat of the house around 15:00hrs when a neighbour raised an alarm.

Christie, who lives at the house along with her siblings, said that she was alone at home at the time at her hair dressing salon located at the bottom flat of the house. Persons at the scene reported that the fire was first observed at the kitchen, aback the top flat of the house.

Divisional Commander of the Guyana Fire Service, Compton Sparman who was on the scene, commended the efforts of the firemen whom he noted, managed to contain the fire.