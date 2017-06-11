Digicel Schools Football Championship kicks off today

– Essequibo Islands Secondary and Parika /Salem Secondary to collide in opener

THE 7th Edition of the Digicel Schools Football Championship will kick off today with a solitary game at the Leonora Track & Field Centre, West Coast Demerara.

In the opening fixture of this year’s event, Essequibo Islands Secondary will travel to take on Parika/ Salem Secondary in what is expected to be a keen and exciting matchup commencing from 14:30hrs.

Play in the championship resumes tomorrow with another match at the same venue featuring Leonora Technical versus Professional Learning Institute from 15:30hrs.

On June 14, Mahaicony Secondary tackles Belladrum Secondary at the Belladrum ground in West Berbice from 15:30hrs, while Vreed-en-Hoop and Patentia square off at L’Aventure ground from 15:30hrs.

Over at Burnham Park in New Amsterdam, Berbice, Berbice High School collides with Berbice Educational Institute at 15:30hrs.

Play continues throughout the week at various venues.

One hundred and fifty schools, drawn from the ten administrative regions of Guyana, will once again vie for what is considered as the country’s ‘Holy Grail’ of schools football.

One million dollars will go to the winning school for a project of their choice, while second, third and fourth placed teams will pocket $700 000, $400 000 and $350 000 respectively.

However, the tournament which will see Georgetown being divided into north and south, will see the winners of each zone being awarded $100 000,to go towards a school project.

Chase’s Academic Foundation are the defending champions in the tournament, while the Christianburg Wismar Secondary School, popularly known as ‘Multi’ is the most decorated team.

The Linden-based team have played in every final since the inception of the tournament; winning four consecutive titles, only losing in the inaugural year to the Georgetown Technical Institute and in last year’s final.