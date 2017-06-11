Carter-Price formula outdated

— GHRA says selection of GECOM chair should not be in hands of political parties

THE Guyana Human Rights Associations (GHRA) has contended that the Carter-Price formula to select the chairman for GECOM is outdated and the process of selection should be out of the hands of political parties.

According to the GHRA in a statement, the Carter-Price formula should be replaced by a modern professional hiring and selection process, noting that it has been debased into a tool for prolonging tribal consensus.

“The formalities of the Leader of the Opposition providing a list to the President, as required by Section 161 of the Constitution imposes no restrictions whatever on how that list is generated. Nor need it be restricted to the Chairperson. An agreement by both men to create a professional, public, transparent and impartial process which generates a list of people, capable and willing to be commissioners could then be presented, as a formality, to the President by the Leader of the Opposition for his acceptance.

“All of this is entirely feasible within the current constraints of Article 161, if the national interest were motivating the exercise,” the GHRA said.

It noted that the PPP and the APNU+AFC barricading themselves within a pedantic interpretation of Section 161 of the Constitution or invoking the need for constitutional reform as a way of avoiding electoral reforms would be unacceptable to everyone, except the two major parties.

The GHRA pointed out than an authoritative review of electoral practices around the world concluded that “Conclusive evidence from all regions of the world shows that in 80 per cent of all democracies elections are run by independent electoral commissions either in a full manner (53 per cent) or by supervising the work of agencies from the executive branch of government (27 per cent).”

BACKWARD

In other words, it said Guyana’s current arrangements are associated with the more backward and autocratic minority countries, rather than with the range of modern approaches employed in established and emerging democracies around the world.

The human rights body said a reformed selection process could ensure selection of men and women seen to be level-headed, impartial, have managerial capacity, and collectively understand logistics, human resource management, technology, media and the country’s contemporary history.

“In terms of character, they must have sound leadership ability, an even temperament, be persons of integrity and able to strengthen inclusivity. The key requirements are not legal – legal advice should always be independent, in any case.

“However, given the bizarre current arrangement of appointing GECOM commissioners for life, the process outlined above should be accompanied by a request from both leaders to all the current members of the Commission to voluntarily resign,” the GHRA suggested.

The GHRA also said it is under no illusion that those steeped in ethnic politics will have little difficulty finding ample excuses to prolong the current arrangements.

However, should the two leaders fail to provide the national leadership required for electoral reform, they must accept the responsibility for the inevitable prolonged race downwards to a 2020 election embroiled in ethnic antagonism, fuelled by desperation to control the new El Dorado of oil and gas, the human rights body said.

ACCUSATION

Only recently, former President Donald Ramotar said the government is attempting to delay the hosting of the 2020 General elections by ‘prolonging’ the appointment of a chairman of GECOM, a charge Minister of State, Joseph Harmon has denied.

“The administration of President (David) Granger has made it clear that we have no intention of either lengthening or shortening the term of office, that at the time when elections are to be called they will be called and so we can put that to rest about trying to delay an elections,” Harmon told a post-Cabinet briefing on Friday.

The GHRA also said Guyanese want national leadership geared at creating a modern, independent, de-politicised Guyana Elections Commission, not tribal leadership aimed at prolonging elections as an ethnic census.

The discussion on the selection of the chair of GECOM follows President Granger’s rejection of a second list of nominees for that post from Opposition Leader, Bharrat Jagdeo. The President has deemed the list unacceptable.

The second list comprised retired justices B.S Roy and William Ramlal, attorneys Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Nadia Sagar and Kashir Khan and businessman Gerry Gouveia.

The first list comprised chartered accountant Christopher Ram; governance specialist, Lawrence Lachmansingh; business executives, Ramesh Dookhoo and Norman McLean; author Ryhaan Shah and historian, Professor James Rose.

At a press conference hosted at his Church Street office last Thursday, Jagdeo said he disagrees with the President’s interpretation of the Constitution for the appointment of GECOM chair.

“I think all those people are fit and proper and suitably qualified to be appointed chairman of GECOM,” Jagdeo said.

President Granger and Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo are slated to meet again on Monday in another round of consultation on nominees for the GECOM post.