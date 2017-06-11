Bolt finishes Jamaican sendoff in style

THE flash time said 9.65 but the 10.03 seconds with which Usain Bolt sauntered to a 100 metre victory in his final race in Kingston, Jamaica more in line with the nature of the race.

Bolt eased out of the blocks, and strided past Nickel Ashmeade, Daniel Bailey and Jevaughn Minzie, and as is usual, there was no doubt after that.

Minzie finished second in 10.15 and Ashmeade was third in 10.18.

Ramon Gittens of Barbados was fourth in 10.24, the same as Antigua and Barbuda’s Daniel Bailey.

St Kitts and Nevis’ jason Rodgers was sixth in 10.29 and Terrel Cotton was seventh in 10.31.

After the race, there was a victory lap, an interview, and an award for the win.

In that interview, Bolt spoke of how much he appreciated the support he had gotten over the last decade of his career.

Proving that support, nobody left the National Stadium in Kingston after the race and Bolt’s victory lap was to a full house, just as was the case when he did an interview and again, when he climbed into the stands to greet family and friends.

As for the race, Bolt said there were many things wrong with it but that he knew it would have been ragged and that there would be improvements before the World Championships.