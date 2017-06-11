100,000 trees to be planted by 2019

BY 2019, a total of 100,000 trees are expected to be planted as part of the government’s 3TP –Ten Thousand Trees Planting Project.

This was noted by Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan when he addressed recipients of farming tools on Friday at the Eversham Post Office Road in Berbice.

Several Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) received tools inclusive of spades, forks and rakes.

Minister Bulkan noted during his address to persons at the simple ceremony that in 2017, 20 per cent of the 100,000 trees will be planted while 40 per cent will be planted in 2018 and the remainder in 2019.

“We don’t expect 100 per cent will survive but a target has been set and hope that at least 80 per cent will survive and mature,” Bulkan said.

He said in years ahead, the exercise will bring benefits to each community, each region and the country as a whole. In addition, he said that the initiative will assist in the conquering of some of the adverse effects that are part of global warming.

Bulkan said there are 585 geographic constituencies and within a week councillors will be informed via correspondence that in observance of National Tree Day 2017, consideration be given to crafting a plan for the planting of trees within the communities in each constituency.

Among some of the key partners that will be involved in the planned project are the Ministry of Agriculture, the National Agricultural and Research Extension Institute (NAREI), the private sector, plant nurseries across the country, business associations and schools.

“We will encourage the establishment of working committees to be able to provide technical support to all the local democratic organs,” he said.

At Friday’s event, Region Six Chairman David Armogan expressed appreciation to the Ministry of Communities for choosing the region for the exercise. He noted the importance of the initiative, contending that any such move geared towards mitigating the risk factors that cause climate change has to be embraced by all.