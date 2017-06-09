Storm-hit Lindeners to get help

RESIDENTS of Retrieve, Linden, whose homes were on Wednesday afternoon destroyed by a freak storm have started to benefit from assistance from the Government of Guyana (GoG), through the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

On Friday, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon), told reporters that representatives of the CDC along with Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Upper Berbice) Chairman, Renis Morian, visited the area. Recommendations were made and the CDC has started to act on them.

Harmon said equipment, building materials to have roofs replaced along with hampers were sent to the mining town of Linden. Those items, he said, will provide temporary relief to the families affected by the freak storm until the CDC is able to make further assessment of the damage caused. “We are taking steps to ensure we can provide assistance to persons who are affected,” said the Minister of State who announced that on “Saturday or Sunday I may go to make my own assessment”.

Wednesday’s freak storm dislocated the roof of a house at Oronoque Drive, Retrieve, Linden, while destroying other homes in the same community. Homes located in Yuraballi Street were also destroyed.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the freak storm but some residents have to do major repairs while others only have minor damage. The mining community has not experienced floods as a result of the May-June rains but have been grappling with strong winds, thunder and lightning. Last week, the property of a Richmond Hill resident was completely destroyed, while an entire street in Amelia’s Ward was briefly plunged into blackout after heavy rains and wind knocked out the electrical wires attached to a transformer in the street.