Severe flooding hits Mahdia

Persistent rains on Thursday night resulted in severe flooding low-lying areas at Mahdia in Region Eight (Potaro/Siparuni), resulting in a disruption of road traffic into the mining area.

Region Eight Chairman, Bonaventure Fredericks told the Guyana Chronicle on Friday that the rains had eased during the morning hours and according to him, the water is receding. He said the situation has resulted in a disruption of road traffic into Mahdia. The Seven Mile area was hardest hit by the floods.

The floodwaters forcefully washed away sections of the roadway in the low-lying sections of Mahdia, including the approach to a main bridge closer to the mining community. As much as two feet of the approach was washed away, and the regional authorities are awaiting the water to completely recede before implementing any temporary measures.

Fredericks said that thus far, five homes which are located in the “Valley” between the airstrip and Central Mahdia, were flooded.

He said the residents there were advised last year that they should relocate since the area was prone to flooding. The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) is closely monitoring the situation.

Region Eight has felt the brunt of the annual May /June rains this year. Last month several villages were completely swamped by flooding caused by persistent rains. Relief efforts have been ongoing while homes which were damaged by the floods are being renovated.