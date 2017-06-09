Security Guard accused of breaking into Texila University

A Security Guard accused of breaking into the Texila American University, Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) campus and carting off electronics, appeared before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with break and enter with larceny.

Carl Rodrigues, 29, of Sophia, Greater Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge, which alleged that on June 6,2017 at Red Road Providence, EBD, he broke and entered the Texila American University and stole a $60,000 laptop along with a visual presenter valued $88,000.

The father of six did not have legal representation, however he told the court that he is employed as a security guard by Royal Security and was stationed at the University.

Police Prosecutor, Adoni Innis made no objection to the accused being released on bail, which was granted in the sum of $80,000; he will reappear in court on June 16, 2017.