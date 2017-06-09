Minibus conductor charged with wounding

A minibus conductor, who is accused of wounding another man over a passenger, appeared before Magistrate, Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, charged with wounding.

Troy Castello, 20, of Kuru-Kuru, Linden-Soesdyke Highway was released on $100,000 bail after he denied the charge.

It is alleged that on May 18, 2017 at Cornhill Street, Georgetown, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Tennessee De-Cunha.

Castello had initially pleaded guilty to the charge and told the court, “He pull a knife and I pull out a bottle and hit he.” He later changed his plea.

Police Prosecutor, Preston John told the court that both men are minibus conductors at the Route 42 Park. According to the Prosecutor, on the day in question, De-Cunha was loading his minibus when the defendant approached and instructed the passengers to exit the said vehicle.

As such, an argument broke up and Castello allegedly took a bottle and hit the victim about his head and body.

The Magistrate released Castello on $100,000 bail after the prosecutor made no objection and adjourned the matter to June 23, 2017.