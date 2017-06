Police are investigating the murder of Carlos Wong, 46, a miner of Half Mile Wismar, Linden which occurred about 09:00hrs Friday morning at Omai Landing, Essequibo River.

According to a police report, two men are on the run and are yet to be apprehended.

Investigation revealed that the victim and the suspects had a misunderstanding over a water pump, when one of the suspects, who was armed with a cutlass, chopped the victim on his right hand, resulting in his death.