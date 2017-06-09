Guyana, China celebrate 45 years of friendship

THE Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Guyana, on the occasion of 45 years of diplomatic relations with Guyana on Thursday hosted a seminar themed: “China and Guyana: 45 years of Friendship.”

The forum was followed by a dinner reception.

At the forum held at the Chinese Embassy on Home Stretch Avenue, Ambassador Cui Jianchun and Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo, delivered the keynote addresses in which they spoke extensively on relations between the two countries and the emergence of China as a super power, and the techniques employed in this regard.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo commended the ambassador for taking this initiative of organising a seminar on the occasion of the 45th year of diplomatic relations between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.

“I believe that this is perhaps one of the very rare functions where we exchange ideas, rather than simply having cocktails and exchanging pleasantries, but instead share our views on how to improve relationships between the People’s Republic of China and Guyana.”

The acting President also complimented Ambassador Jianchun for bringing to the forum, in a very simple way, serious aspects of development in Chinese economy and Chinese foreign policy profiles, particularly in the areas of development assistance and building cross-country cooperation.

Reacting to the ambassador’s presentation of what he referred to as: ‘The five Is and Ts initiative’, China’s new approach to reaching out to other countries such as Guyana, and to build on relationships forged over the years, Nagamootoo said he believes that this vision of where China is today has been projected in a very interesting way in the National Assembly during 1971.

The model speaks to infrastructure, ICT, investment, industry and integration, while also addressing thought, talents, tourism, trade and technology.

Nagamootoo recalled in 1971, during a debate on foreign policy that it was Dr. Cheddi Jagan, a member of the Opposition, who stated with confidence, that one day China will become a super power.

RIGHTFUL PLACE

As early as 1971, he had already said that China was outstripping the volume of the GDP growth of France and Great Britain, and that it was time for Guyana to recognise the People’s Republic of China, not in terms of diplomatic relations, which was to follow the year after, but to ensure that China took its rightful seat in the United Nations, putting an end on the dubious two-China policy. The result was that after that, Guyana committed itself universally to the one-China policy.

“And so when we reflect on 45 years ago, we must also reflect on the antecedent that here in Guyana, it was not only an issue of forging diplomatic relationship with China, it was an attempt to forge a lasting relationship, looking at China as a country of great potentials, and from which we (Guyana) could benefit.

The acting President recalled that Guyana was one of the first few countries in the Caribbean to have recognised China diplomatically in 1992.

The Ambassador spoke of the concept of ‘thoughts’, and illustrated how these can have molding powers. He showed how ideas helped China in the political struggle of 1939, to shape how people saw the world and showed ordinary people in all parts of the world that it was possible to change society.

He referred to the statistics being shown with China’s multiple trillion dollar economy starting from a mere US$35 per capita income in 1949.

“You have now shown us that ideas are important for the transformation of our society – not only to make the change, but to transform the society, and that you could take advantage of science and technology in which China has shown the world that it is a leader and you can help to build their economies.

As the countries celebrate 45 years of friendship, the prime minister said Guyana also wants to celebrate the fact that China has reached out to Guyana as a big brother and provided her with conditions to send Guyanese to be trained in China, so that today there are Guyanese doing training at the masters’ and PhD levels and a number of areas.

TRAINING

“You have allowed us to send out policemen to be trained in new technology of combatting crime, including cyber-crime; you have allowed us to send our journalists to be exposed to the new China.

“I also would like to celebrate with you the fact that China has entered into all-round agreements on many fronts for promoting cooperation with Guyana, such as proposal for a deep water harbour, some of which are still in the planning stages. But we celebrate the fact that we could have in Guyana and Guyana is benefitting from your medical brigades – the 12th brigade of doctors and specialists have concluded their stint this month,” Nagamootoo said.

He is hopeful that a 13th brigade in the near future can be posted here.

“We also want to celebrate with you the fact that you have revolutionised our society from an ICT perspective, when China decided to give partially as a grant and partially as soft loan – computers under the One Laptop Per Family Initiative’ and more recently ‘One Laptop Per Teacher’, delivering some 6,000 such computers in 2017.”

He cited the area of telecommunications, where the first phase of establishing telecommunications technology to government installations and schools; This, he said, enables the reception of Internet signals in places where these have not been preciously accessible. Guyana now looks forward to the second phase, he said.

The prime minister expresses appreciation that China is bringing its technology to Guyana, while helping to repair and transform the society for the future.

Elated over the relationships established and existing between our two countries; the fact that they share dreams and visions of both their countries, Nagamootoo also mentioned the modified arrangement of the extension of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, which is well advanced.

He cited plans being rolled out for the four-lane road on East Coast Demerara.

“These are projects that involve cooperation with China and with funding from the Exim Bank,” he said as he spoke of fresh projects mushrooming under the China Aid Grant with Guyana through which funds are made available year after year, over many, many years to fund projects and without Guyana having to pay back.

But admitting that not everything would have gone the way it was intended, the prime minister cited the hydro project, which was found to be flawed and a few others. He said what is needed is dialogue, noting that such relationships might have been better had there been dialogue, one with the other.

On the way forward, the prime minister said the fact that the ambassador speaks English and is a scientist, makes it important for them to communicate.

“I say this with pride, I see Ambassador Jianchun as a friend… because we sit and talk and share the dreams and the vision of both our countries and so today I want to participate as a friend in these celebrations and listen to your views and idea of how we can move forward and make our relationship unbreakable as two friendly brotherly, sisterly friends… ” he stated.

Concluding on a high note, the prime minister looked with optimism towards the next five years and declared: “I would be here and I would like to invite my friend Ambassador Cui Jianchun to return when we celebrate the Golden Jubilee of our relationship between Guyana and China.”