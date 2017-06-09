Guyana, Brazil to improve cross-border cooperation

Guyana and Brazil have agreed on a number of recommendations for cooperation between the authorities of both countries, and for implementing policies to improve cross-border cooperation and the wellbeing of their respective population.

This was done during the recently convened sixth meeting of the Guyana/Brazil Frontier Committee and the fifth of the Consular Group of the two States, a release from Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted.

The delegation of both countries comprised officials from the health sector, indigenous affairs, security, agriculture, education, immigration, customs and the revenue authorities.

The meetings, which were held in Lethem on June 5 and 6, were declared open by the Chairman of Region Nine, Mr Brian Allicock and the Governor of the State of Roraima, Brazil, Ms Sueli Campos. According to the release, they both stressed the importance of the meetings to strengthening friendly and cooperative relations that already existed between the two South American neighbours.

The Guyana/Brazil Frontier Committee was established on September 14, 2009, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries on the Takatu Bridge. The last meeting was held in Brazil in 2016.