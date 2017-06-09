Girl missing since Independence Day

A GIRL, 14, of Westminster, La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), who went missing on Independence Day is yet to be found.

The girl, who attends a school in Number Two Canal and lives with her grandmother and 12-year-old sister, was discovered missing at around 03:00hours on May 26.

The grandmother told Guyana Chronicle that she last saw her granddaughter at around 23:30hrs on May 25, but when she woke up the next day, the teen was nowhere to be found.

According to the elderly woman, on checking, she noticed the pillows and blankets on her granddaughter’s bed was arranged to make it appear as though she was fast asleep beneath.

She believes the teen has eloped with a 19-year-old male from the village but this has not been confirmed by police who are investigating the matter.

The grandmother said the young girl had “ran away” a few years ago and was found with the suspect who is now 19. The young man and his mother had reportedly asked for Gonsalves’ hand in marriage, but the grandmother said ‘no way’, affirming that the girl was too young.

The elderly woman also alleged that the male teen is a “bad boy” in the village.

When contacted, Director of the Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA), Ann Greene, told Guyana Chronicle that the police must launch a thorough investigation into the matter.

She contended that if police investigations indicate any sexual involvement between the minor and the young man, it could be considered a sexual offense and the perpetrator could be charged under the Sexual Offenses Act.

The grandmother is pleading with anyone with information about the whereabouts of her granddaughter to contact her on telephone number 670-2135 or the nearest police station.