Forum to reflect on Rodney’s life for National Library

A forum to reflect on the relevance of Dr Walter Rodney’s teachings is billed for the National Library on Tuesday.

Dubbed ‘Conversation’ the forum will celebrate the life, activism, and scholarship of Dr. Rodney 37 years since his assassination in Guyana. The event is being organized by the supporters of the philosophy of peoples’ power in Guyana, and members of the Global Justice for Walter Rodney Committee in collaboration with the Working People’s Alliance.

According to organisers June 13, 2017 will mark another year since Walter Rodney was assassinated in Guyana. “His dreams, hopes, and teachings are today more relevant than before – especially since the working peoples in Guyana and the countries of the former colonial world continue to be relegated to the margins of the society and the inequality between those at the top of the economic and social ladder and the rest of us grows wider,” the organisers said.

Organisers said in this climate to say that the call for “PEOPLES POWER” that Rodney eloquently championed is needed would be a gross understatement. “To mark this year’s anniversary, the supporters of the philosophy of peoples’ power in Guyana, and members of the Global Justice for Walter Rodney Committee in collaboration with the Working People’s Alliance invite friends, well-wishers, colleagues, and members of the public – all who are interested in real transformation of the world, including Guyana to a public Conversation to reflect on his continued relevance and to celebrate his life. The forum opens at 5pm and will runs until 8 pm.