A Farmer, accused of having 20 grams of cannabis in his possession for the purpose of trafficking, was remanded to prison on Friday by City Magistrate, Leron Daly.

It is alleged that on June 8, 2017 at Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara, police raided the house of 42-year-old Shem John and found the suspected narcotics.

Police Prosecutor, Christopher Morris objected to bail based on the gravity of the offence. John did not have legal representation and was remanded until June 23, 2017.