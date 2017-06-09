Engineers allegedly busted with cocaine

-remanded to prison

TWO CIVIL engineers, who were allegedly caught with a quantity of cocaine in a car along the Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road, appeared before City Magistrate, Sunil Scarce at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court on Friday, charged with the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Avishkar Rambarran of Enmore North, East Coast Demerara (ECD) and Michael Sookoo, of Corbina Park, Annandale ECD, both aged 20, pleaded not guilty to the offence, which alleged that on June 8, 2017 at Grove, EBD they had 254 grams of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The men’s lawyer, Patrice Henry told the court that the vehicle in which the alleged drugs were found, is a rental car. Police prosecutor, Corporal Adoni Innis said that on the day in question, at about 13:30hrs, ranks on mobile patrol stopped and searched the vehicle the two accused were in, when the suspected narcotics were found wrapped in a parcel hidden in the glove compartment of the car.

The prosecutor further explained that the two accused reportedly told ranks “Is just a lil hustle,” and begged for a second change. Innis objected to the men being granted their pretrial liberty based on the prevalence and seriousness of the offence.

Magistrate Scarce ruled in the prosecution’s favour and remanded the duo until June 26.