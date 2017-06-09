Customer wins Samsung Galaxy S8 from GTT

Section D of the Bourda market went into uproar Friday morning as vendors surrounded rice vendor, Kapildeo Ramnauth.

Ramnauth of Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, is the first winner of a Samsung Galaxy S8 in the GTT Top Up and Win Father’s Day promotion.

“I have always been a GTT customer and never won anything. I am so happy today,” Ramnauth said smiling as he opened his new $239,999 value phone, a release from GTT noted.

His fellow market vendors were also elated for his win.

“I have been topping up and I am hoping to win the Jamaica trip,” another vendor quipped.

There will be three winners of a Samsung Galaxy S8 in the GTT Father’s Day Top Up and Win promotion. In addition there will be one winner of an all-inclusive trip for two to the beautiful Ocho Rios Resort in Jamaica.

All prepaid customers who top up $1000 or more electronically are eligible for the weekly Samsung Galaxy S 8 draw while all customers who top up $1000 electronically by June 18 are eligible to enter the draw to win the all-inclusive trip for two to Jamaica compliments of GTT and Fly Jamaica Airways.