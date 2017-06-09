Children taught wise use of social media

COUNCILLOR of Constituency #10 (Albouystown/Charlestown), Malcolm Ferreira, has launched “School Children Social Media Outreach” in collaboration with 100.1 Fresh FM to equip students on how to use the Internet wisely.

Mohammed Nazim of the National Communication Network (NCN) is also a producer/organiser of the programme.

Ferreira told Guyana Chronicle that the social media guide is necessary at every school, since it gives students workable solutions to the many challenges and dangers associated with the different social media platforms.

He said he started the outreach because of the frequency of pictures and videos of school children in negative acts being posted and shared on social media.

“We are trying to minimise the ever present dangers that they are likely to succumb to…inevitably they will be tempted, but we are equipping them with the necessary tools to recognise these dangers and act appropriately,” Ferreira said.

The city councillor told Guyana Chronicle that the objective of the programme is to inform children on what to post and how to do it on social media, since it can be used against them.

“Whatever you put out, there doesn’t exactly go away and later in life it comes back to haunt you,” he said.