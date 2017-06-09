Blinded by racial lens and political fixations

Dear Editor

THE other day the media kindly published a letter from me in which I underscored the need for a review of the criteria and system used to identify national honorees. In the letter, in addition to suggesting that the total annual numbers should be reduced, I also identified some factors that might be considered and some that need not be, because there are other means available to take care of them. There was no iota of racial or political consideration, overtly nor implicitly, in any of my critique or suggestions.

I was therefore flabbergasted to see that practically all the “commentators” imported and assigned their own racial/political biases into my letter; they used their standard cowardly pseudonyms to hide their own disgusting and dangerous fixations. Of course, they were liberal in their ‘personal attacks’ on me, which does not bother me in the least, but which unfortunately serve as additional fuel for the dangerous societal fires that are already engulfing this sadly depressing territory called GUYANA.

When, oh when, my dear compatriots, will we break out of our obsession with race and politics, so that we can start realising the true potential of our ‘dear land of Guyana’ for the benefit of all Guyanese?

Regards

Nowrang Persaud