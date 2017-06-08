Trial against Nandlall delayed

THE COMMENCEMENT of the trial for former Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall in relation to the larceny of over $2 million worth of law books from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, has been delayed.

Magistrate Fabayo Azore adjourned the matter until June 20, 2017, on Thursday after an attorney for the defendant, Glen Hanoman, indicated that Nandlall’s main attorney, Neil Boston, S.C was not present in court.

At Thursday’s hearing, Prosecutor of the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU), Patrice Henry was ready to proceed with the trial and had two witnesses present in court.

However, Hanoman explained to the court that his senior would not be able to cross examine the two witnesses since he was not present and requested that the matter be adjourned to another date. Hanoman further argued that there are still outstanding statements in the matter which would hinder their case if the trial is to commence without the documents.

But Magistrate Azore explained that the statements would not hinder with the witnesses present in court since it does not relate to them.

In light of the matter being adjourned until June 20, Nandlall told the media that was being victimized since the police had almost a months to get their file in order for the commencement of the trial.

On April 27, Nandlall was charged with Larceny by Bailee in connection with a number of law books he took from the Ministry of Legal Affairs, which he said was given to him by former President, Donald Ramotar during his tenure in office.

The former AG is alleged to have fraudulently converted 14 Commonwealth Law Reports valued at GY$2.3 million to his own use, as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs. He was released on self-bail by Magistrate Azore.

Over the last two years, Nandlall has repeatedly confirmed that while he was AG, the law books were purchased for him by the state with approval by former president Ramotar. Nandlall had explained that the law books are in his possession and he has no intention of returning them to the State.

He subsequently secured an order in the High Court which bars the police from seizing the books.