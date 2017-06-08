GPHC fires CEO over ‘embarrassing situation’ before PAC

The Board of Directors of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) has unanimously decided to remove acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of hospital, Allan Johnson, with effect from Friday, June 9, 2017.

The announcement was made on Thursday by Chairman of the Board of Directors Kesaundra Alves, via a release issued by the Ministry of Public Health. According to the release, Alves said that the Board unanimously decided to remove Johnson following a series of lapses which included the embarrassment of the Corporation before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in May.

In a letter to Johnson, Chairman Alves noted that “The incident before PAC has embarrassed the Board and staff of this Corporation and, to our dismay, has caused the public to question the desire of the Board for transparency and accountability in the handling of the Corporation’s money.”

According to the release, the letter further noted that the GPHC Board also “had cause to question your judgment on a number of occasions. Moreover, you continue to be absent or request early release from Board and Board Committee meetings… (and) are therefore consistently unavailable to supply the Board with pertinent information or to take instructions from the Board.”

The letter said Johnson shall no longer act in the position “with effect from Friday, 9th June, 2017.”

The Ministry of Public Health seconded Johnson from the New Amsterdam Hospital in 2015 to Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to act as its CEO. The Board said it valued Johnson’s “time and efforts at GPHC” and wished him “the very best of health and success.”

Finance Director, Ronald Charles and Johnson, were asked to leave the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) meeting after they were unprepared to answer questions posed.

The duo came under severe scrutiny by PAC Chairman, Irfaan Ali and member Juan Edghill. The CEO arrived at the meeting with one supporting staff and was thoroughly grilled by the PAC on the non-submission of financial statements for 2015 and 2016, the non-refund of monies to Consolidated Fund among other areas.

It was during the intense questioning by PAC member, Juan Edghill, that Charles said he was not “fully” the Finance Director. It was this response which saw Edghill, a former junior Minister of Finance, alleging that both Charles and Johnson were “deliberate” in their efforts not to provide the PAC with answers to questions asked and were “working on instructions”.