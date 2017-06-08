$5M works on Matthew’s Ridge water project to start soon

The Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) on June 3, 2017 handed over a cheque to the Chairperson of the Matakai Neighbourhood Democratic Council, Ms. Magrette Lawrence as part payment for the rehabilitation of the Water Supply system at Matthew’s Ridge.

Matthew’s Ridge is a small village that lies in the North-West district of Guyana. It is located in Region One, also known as the Barima-Waini Region. According to a release from GWI, this payment will go towards the first phase of project, which has a value of four million dollars.

The total contract sum is $5,527,000. This partial payment will help the NDC to procure materials and commence work.

“During a meeting among Executive Director, Project Implementation and Partnership Building- Mr. Ramchand Jailal, Hinterland Manager- Mr. Ravindra Deonarine, Engineers and the NDC representatives held on June 3, 2017,the methodology for the project was discussed and it was agreed that only persons from within the community will gain employment from this project,” the release noted.

It was further noted that the project is scheduled to commence on June 12, 2017 and is expected to be completed in August, 2017. As such, it is projected that after the completion of this project, approximately 1,800 persons will benefit from improved water supply within the community.

On May 25, 2017, GWI signed the agreement with the Matthew’s Ridge NDC to improve the water supply in this community.