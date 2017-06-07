Retired soldier killed in Bush Lot accident

CLIFFORD Crandon, a 43-year-old father of four of #9 Village, West Coast Berbice, died on Monday night hours after colliding with a motor car while riding his motorcycle along the Bush Lot Village Public Road, West Coast Berbice.

According to a police report, motorcar PFF 1232 was proceeding east along the northern carriageway at 16:30hrs, while Crandon, who was riding a motorcycle, was proceeding in the opposite direction on motor cycle CF 8454.

It is alleged that the car suddenly made a right turn into the path of the motorcycle. As a result, the cyclist collided with the left front bumper of the car and fell onto the road surface. Crandon is said to be a retired member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) who was employed by the Ministry of the Presidency in Georgetown; this newspaper understands that he was on his way to work at the time of the accident.

Crandon was rushed to the Fort Wellington Hospital where he received medical attention and was subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died around 21:20hrs. Crandon leaves to mourn his wife of 16 years, Emelda and four children.

His wife said that he had bid her a cheerful goodbye less than half an hour before the fatal accident. The driver of the car has been identified as 43-year-old Oniel Alfred of Hopetown, West Coast Berbice. He has been taken into custody. A breathalyser test was conducted and no alcohol was detected in his blood.